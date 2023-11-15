GRETA THUNBERG ATTENDS A LONDON COURT HEARING AFTER POLICE CHARGED HER WITH A PUBLIC ORDER OFFENSE

London: Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived at a London court on Wednesday for a hearing over a public order offense after she was arrested last month at a demonstration against a major oil and gas industry conference.

The 20-year-old Swedish environmental campaigner was among more than two dozen people charged after protesters sought to block access to the luxury Inter Continental Hotel in central London during last month's Energy Intelligence Forum.

She was charged with breaching a section of the Public Order Act that allows police to impose limits on public assemblies. A group of Greenpeace and Fossil Free London activists gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court early Wednesday, chanting and holding banners reading Oily Money Out and Make Polluters Pay."