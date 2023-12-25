Global Leaders unite in unprecedented Christmas greetings
Published: 43 minutes ago
Hyderabad: In an extraordinary display of global camaraderie, influential leaders from diverse corners of the world have come together to extend heartfelt Christmas wishes, fostering a message of unity and hope during this joyous season.
Prominent figures such as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Unites States President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgio Meloni, Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and our state leaders from India, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, have joined hands, transcending political boundaries to spread cheer and goodwill.
-
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the White House... pic.twitter.com/bBFhYVqwUr— President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his eloquence, took to social media platforms, expressing his warm wishes for peace and joy to envelop the world on this auspicious occasion. His message resonated across continents. Emmanuel Macron, in his customary grace, highlighted the significance of solidarity and compassion, emphasizing the need for togetherness in overcoming global challenges.
-
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023
Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, emphasized the importance of kindness and generosity. Also thanking the tireless contribution of the populace who serves the country making it safe for the public to celebrate holiday cheers in peace. His words struck a chord, fostering a spirit of giving and empathy among the people.
-
In his Christmas message, the Prime Minister @RishiSunak thanks the many people working tomorrow in the service of others and reflects on the promise at the heart of the Christmas story. ⁰⁰Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas 🎄— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/35HKHtLFOV
Mamata Banerjee, the dynamic Chief Minister of West Bengal, stressed the significance of harmony and solidarity, urging people to come together and celebrate the spirit of Christmas, transcending religious and cultural differences. Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, echoed the sentiments.
The collective voice of these influential leaders, along with many others who joined in spreading joy, underscores the universal message of love, peace, and solidarity that Christmas embodies. Their heartfelt wishes have resonated worldwide, serving as a beacon of hope and unity, inspiring people globally to embrace the spirit of Christmas with open hearts and a renewed sense of togetherness.