GLOBAL LEADERS UNITE IN UNPRECEDENTED CHRISTMAS GREETINGS

Hyderabad: In an extraordinary display of global camaraderie, influential leaders from diverse corners of the world have come together to extend heartfelt Christmas wishes, fostering a message of unity and hope during this joyous season.

Prominent figures such as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Unites States President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgio Meloni, Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and our state leaders from India, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, have joined hands, transcending political boundaries to spread cheer and goodwill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his eloquence, took to social media platforms, expressing his warm wishes for peace and joy to envelop the world on this auspicious occasion. His message resonated across continents. Emmanuel Macron, in his customary grace, highlighted the significance of solidarity and compassion, emphasizing the need for togetherness in overcoming global challenges.

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, emphasized the importance of kindness and generosity. Also thanking the tireless contribution of the populace who serves the country making it safe for the public to celebrate holiday cheers in peace. His words struck a chord, fostering a spirit of giving and empathy among the people.

Mamata Banerjee, the dynamic Chief Minister of West Bengal, stressed the significance of harmony and solidarity, urging people to come together and celebrate the spirit of Christmas, transcending religious and cultural differences. Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, echoed the sentiments.