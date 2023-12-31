GLOBAL FAMILY DAY 2024 SHOWERING LOVE HARMONY AND PEACE FOR FAMILIES

Hyderabad: Global Family Day, also called World Peace Day, is observed every year on January 1 to kick off the year in a positive manner and to encourage love, peace, and harmony among all people. On the first day of the year, people around the world celebrate Global Family Day, making resolutions to improve the lives of others, promote harmony and peace, and further bring people together.

The day will have even more meaning in 2024 as it serves as a reminder of the value of unity and connection in a world where reality is constantly changing. 'Global Family' is the concept which is promoted by Global Family Day. In the end, we are connected to each other. There is no gene specific to race and our genetic makeup is essentially the same.

History: The idea was first put forth in November 1997 and inspired by a book called "One Day In Peace "on January 1, 2000, which was published by the United Nations. The narrative envisions a perfect society in which everyone chooses to cooperate in order to establish a successful and peaceful planet Earth. At the same time, the International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for the Children of the World was officially established by the UN General Assembly.

According to the book "One Day in Peace," UN members were also invited to formally observe January 1 as "Global Family Day" in 1999. Global Family Day was first observed on January 1, 2000, but in reality, the United Nations declared in 2001 that it would be celebrated on that day, and the celebrations have been going on ever since.

Significance of the day in Today's World: Even more significance is attached to Global Family Day in an era of widening social and political divisions. Despite advances in technology that have connected us all over the world, social isolation and individualistic lifestyles are on the rise. On Global Family Day, we are reminded of the critical role families play in reducing feelings of isolation, promoting a sense of belonging, and offering emotional support. It promotes fostering these relationships in order to improve individual well-being and foster more effective communication.

Reaffirm the importance of family: The day has come to represent the rich diversity of families from all backgrounds, ethnicities, and family structures over the years. It encourages diversity and honors the special bonds that, despite their differences, keep families together. Recognize the unwavering support, love, and sense of community that families offer.

Addressing Global Challenges: Global concerns including economic inequality, political unrest, and climate change are urgent. On Global Family Day, we encourage collaboration and togetherness in addressing these issues. It highlights the value of group effort and shared accountability, serving as a timely reminder that, as members of one big family, we must cooperate to create a sustainable and just future.

Celebrate Unity and Diversity: The day's primary goals are to spread the ideas of harmony and unity and to highlight the notion of a "global village" in which all people are the same regardless of their race, origin, or background by emphasizing the virtues of acceptance and love.

Encourages exchange of culture: Observing a Global Day of Peace enables individuals from all backgrounds to acquire knowledge about and absorb new customs and civilizations.