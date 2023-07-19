New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr Robert Habeck on Wednesday said that as the world’s most populous country, India is considered a key growth market.

He affirmed Germany’s interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with India, which would also strengthen the resilience and diversification of the German economy. In particular, he pointed to untapped cooperation potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Dr Habeck is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a three-day visit. He will be accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies. During his stay, Vice-Chancellor Habeck is expected to hold high-level meetings with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, as well as with the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, and of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh.

He will also inaugurate an Indo-German Business Forum in New Delhi under the heading "Inviting Innovation: Transforming the Economy for a Shared sustainable future“, hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. Vice-Chancellor Habeck will visit several Indo-German joint ventures in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, he is also slated to engage with the Maharashtra government, visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development, and have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs. On the last leg of his visit, Vice-Chancellor Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

