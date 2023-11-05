GERMAN POLICE SAY THE HOSTAGE SITUATION AT HAMBURG AIRPORT IS OVER MAN IN CUSTODY GIRL IS SAFE

Berlin: The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said.

The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed. Hamburg police tweeted that the hostage situation is over. The suspect has left the car with his daughter. ... The child appears to be unharmed. Police also said that the man was arrested by the emergency services without resistance.