New Delhi (India) : US President Joe Biden left for Vietnam after concluding his two-day visit to India and attended the G20 World Leaders Summit in New Delhi. Today morning, Biden along with several other G20 leaders paid homage at Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat here in the capital city.

It was Biden's first visit to India after he became the US President. During his latest visit to India, Joe Biden had taken part in the G20 Summit sessions on various themes like 'One Earth'. The US President arrived in the national capital on Friday. During this visit, Biden also had bilateral talks for over 50-minute talks with PM Modi when he vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership.

The US President had also expressed his support for the Indian bid for permanent membership in the UN Security Council. He also welcomed forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. Biden also lauded the new project - India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which is described as a historic project to forge regional cooperation, connectivity and progress.

During Biden-Modi bilateral talks, both the nations agreed for mutual cooperation in telecom, space, renewable energy, defence and education and diverse sectors. They also announced the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance on the sidelines of the G20, which also stood apart for its welcoming the African Union nations into its fold.

