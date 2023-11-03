Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him, Cohen said. US Attorney Damian Williams, who sat in the front row of the spectator section during the verdict, stood before cameras outside the courthouse and said Bankman-Fried perpetrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history, a multibillion dollar scheme designed to make him the king of crypto.

But here's the thing: The cryptocurrency industry might be new. The players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new. This kind of fraud, this kind of corruption is as old as time and we have no patience for it, he said. He said the case should serve as a warning to every other fraudster who thinks they're untouchable, that their crimes are too complex, that they are too powerful to prosecute or can talk their way out of their crimes because I promise we'll have enough handcuffs for all of them.