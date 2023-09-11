New Delhi: Of all the bilateral meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here last weekend, he was the most acerbic in the meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in view of Khalistani activism in recent times in the North American country.

Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties,” an External Affairs Ministry statement issued after the meeting on Sunday read.

"He (Modi) conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship. The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made it clear to Trudeau that “a relationship based on mutual respect and trust is essential for the progress of the India-Canada relationship." Relations between India and the Trudeau government have been frosty at best for Ottawa’s support to pro-Khalistani elements under the garb of liberalism and freedom of expression.

In June this year, a parade organised by pro-Khalistani groups in Ontario’s Greater Toronto area had a tableau that depicted former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination along with a sign saying that it was “Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib”. In September last year, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Ontario and the word "Khalistan” was inscribed on it. Then again in November last year, the Sikh separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India, held a referendum for Khalistan in Brampton.

Despite India’s protests, Canada’s response has been lacklustre. In fact, Trudeau chose to comment on India’s domestic issues like the farmers’ protest. This has added further fuel to the fire.

Following the parade in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned Canada for providing space to Khalistani extremists. “Frankly, we are at a loss to understand, other than the requirements of vote-bank politics, why anybody would do this… I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, and not good for Canada,” Jaishankar said in a press conference.

Also read: 'Have always taken serious action': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on pro-Khalistan elements

Despite Modi’s strong words during the meeting on Sunday, Trudeau went on to hold a press conference in which he again harped on Canada’s belief in freedom of speech. During his visit to New Delhi for the G20, Trudeau found himself isolated from other world leaders. He was also conspicuous by his absence from the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

During his press conference, Trudeau said that he has held many conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Khalistan extremism. At the same time, he said that Ottawa would always defend the freedom of expression but will be there to prevent any violence.

However, observers believe that this is a lame excuse being used by the Canadian dispensation. “They cannot use the alibi of freedom of expression endlessly to protect extremists and terrorists,” Abhinav Pandya, director, founder and CEO of Usanas Foundation, an Indian geopolitics and security affairs think tank, told ETV Bharat. “The problem is getting more and more severe.”

Pandya said that more and more Khalistani activists are entering mainstream politics in Canada. In this connection, he referred to the New Democratic Party (NDP), which is an ally of the Trudeau government. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of NDP, is a known sympathiser of the Khalistani cause.

“In Canada, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan) has cultivated a strong base of proxies,” Pandya said. “These people are hands in glove with Kashmiri separatists in India who are also being funded via Canada.” He further said that the ISI has maulvis in mosques all over Canada. “Khalistanis are controlling most gurdwaras in Canada,” Pandya said. “But these people represent a miniscule of the Sikh community in Canada.”

With nearly 1.6 million persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and an additional 700,000 NRIs, Canada hosts one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, which accounts for over three per cent of its total population. The present House of Commons (total strength of 338) has 19 members of parliament of Indian origin. This includes three ministers in the Cabinet.

However, whether one sees it as political compulsion or whether freedom of expression is cited as an alibi, the fact of the matter is that relations between India and Canada will remain frosty at best as long as Ottawa allows a free run to Khalistani activists.

Also read: Technical snag on special plane forces Canada PM, delegation to stay in India