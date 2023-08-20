Islamabad [Pakistan] : Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and federal minister, Shireen Mazari alleged that police personnel and people dressed in plain clothes, “abducted” her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir from her house in an overnight raid on Sunday, Geo News reported. Strongly condemning the incident, Mazari termed it an act of “abduction” and “state fascism”.

She alleged that the personnel barged into her house by breaking down the front door, Geo News reported. Expressing her dismay, she further stated that during the overnight action, the personnel not only “apprehended” her daughter but also confiscated security cameras, Imaan's laptop, and phone. The former PTI leader further revealed that she asked them about their intent, but they dragged Imaan and proceeded to search every corner of her house.

She said that Imaan was in her nightdress when she was taken by the officers. They even disregarded her daughter's request to grant her a moment to change her nightwear, Geo News reported. The former federal minister said that the personnel didn’t show up any ‘arrest warrant’ and there were only two women in the house during the operation.

"Just now police women, plainclothes people and r ager types took my daughter away after braking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had xome for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My daughter was in her night clothes and said let me change but they just dragged her away. Ofcourse no warrants or any legal procedure. State fascism. Remember we r only 2 women living in the house. Thus is an abduction,” Mazari said on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, in May, prominent PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari quit PTI and politics in the wake of the May 9 violence — that erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan — and also strongly condemned the violence. Mazari has been arrested multiple times since the May 9 incidents. After the court ordered her release, she was taken away in a vehicle without a number plate, Dawn reported. Mazari was presented by the police in court in a case related to inciting party supporters in Kharian on May 9. (ANI)