FORMER PAK PM IMRAN KHANS CLOSE AIDE ARRESTED IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Islamabad Pakistan s top investigating agency has arrested a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan in a money laundering case media reports said on Thursday The AntiMoney Laundering Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency FIA has busted an active racket involved in a money laundering operation based in Lahore The News reportedIftikhar Rasool Ghumman Khan s securityin charge was arrested along with two others FIA officials said The arrests have exposed the network of people allegedly involved in money laundering operations through Hundi and Hawala channels the report said The racket involved using more than 40 fake companies for transferring money to other countries it saidKhan the chairman of the Pakistan TehreekeInsaf PTI party has condemned Ghumman s arrest Today my security incharge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted This is all part of the London Plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurances PTI would be crushed Khan tweeted So now people close to me along with my leadership are being harassed abducted tortured and confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution and rule of law he addedEarlier on Thursday an antiterrorism court in Pakistan extended the interim bail to Khan 70 till May 4 in three terrorism cases Khan the cricketerturnedpolitician is currently facing over 140 cases registered against him under treason terrorism murder attempted murder blasphemy and other chargesHe was ousted from power in April last year after losing a noconfidence vote which he alleged was part of a USled conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia China and Afghanistan Since his ouster he has been demanding early elections to remove what he termed an imported government led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once parliament completes its fiveyear tenure PTI