FLYDUBAI AIRCRAFT LANDS SAFELY IN DUBAI AIRPORT

Kathmandu A FlyDubai aircraft which took off from Kathmandu airport on Monday with more than 160 people on board has landed safely in Dubai on Tuesday morning staterun Nepal Television reported The aircraft reported a problem in one of its engines soon after takeoff at 920 am on Monday according to airport sourcesIt hovered over the skies in Dharke for sometime The pilots later told the control tower they will continue with the flight after finding out that all indicators were normal The FlyDubai aircraft has landed safely in Dubai staterun Nepal Television reported on Tuesday Minister of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati shared on his Facebook account that the FlyDubai aircraft was flying to its destination safely and urged everyone not to worry about itFlyDubai flight number 576 Boeing 737800 Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a tweet on Monday There are more than 160 people on board including 50 Nepali passengers Eyewitnesses had earlier claimed they saw the aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky Fire engines were also kept on alert at the Kathmandu airport according to sources Fly Dubai flight 576 Boeing 737800 Kathmandu to Dubai is normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC 0959pm local time the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said The country Tourism Minister also issued an official statement on the matter Fly Dubai aircraft that reportedly caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport has now been flown to Dubai Nepal s Minister for Tourism said Earlier in January this year Nepal witnessed a massive aviation tragedy after a plane making a 27minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport killing all 72 people aboard The accident occurred due to the failure of the propellers of both engines at the time of landingYeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft crashed in the morning hours of January 15 while heading from Kathmandu to Pokhara The crash claimed 72 lives including five Indians who were onboard the aircraft The deceased included four crew members as well With agency inputs