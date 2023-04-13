New Delhi An Indian Air Force IAF contingent will be departing for France on Friday to participate in Exercise Orion at MontdeMarsan an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force FASF The exercise will be conducted from 17 April to 05 May with the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafale two C17 two ll78 aircraft and 165 air warriors This would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF s Rafale aircraftBesides the IAF and the FASF Air Forces from Germany Greece Italy Netherlands United Kingdom Spain and United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces said a Ministry of Defence spokespersonThe Rafales of the IAF have earlier participated in wargames with foreign countries that took place within India including the ones with French Air Force in Jodhpur codenamed Desert Knight The French Air Force would be taking part in the wargames with its NATO and other allies with their Rafale and Mirage2000 fighter aircraftOrion is reportedly the largest ever multinational exercise being carried out by the French defence forces which have involved their Army Navy and Air Force along with their allies the US and the UK Over 7000 NATO troops have reportedly taken part in the drill involving the land forces of their NATO allies The Rafale aircraft are the latest fighters to have been inducted into the Indian Air Force and are considered to be the most potent in the entire Asian regionAlso read The pack is complete says IAF as last of 36 Rafale jets land in India