Karachi: At least two persons were injured on Thursday in an explosion at a cracker shop in the provincial capital of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to police.

The initial explosion set off other crackers in the shop at Quetta's Moti Ram Road, resulting in a fire and leaving two people injured, Dawn newspaper reported, citing Gawalmandi Station House Officer (SHO) Jawad Shaban. The cracker shop was completely destroyed while two others abutting it were partially damaged, the officer said, adding fire brigade doused the blaze.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site of the blast. Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) retired Captain Zohaib Mohsin told the media that the explosion was caused by crackers setting off.

"The shop owner had ordered fireworks and crackers in large quantities keeping in view August 14 [celebrations], and they were kept at the rooftop. They exploded due to heat, he said. The official ruled out the involvement of any terror elements in the incident. (PTI)