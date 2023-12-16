EXPLAINER WHY INDIA IS FLEXING ITS MUSCLES IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AMIDST PHILIPPINES CHINA TENSIONS

New Delhi: In what can be seen as India flexing its muscles in the South China Sea, India Navy’s anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt docked at Manila Port earlier this week, days after a maritime conflict between the Philippines and China.

In the latest episode of territorial tensions in the South China Sea, a collision occurred between a Philippine boat and a Chinese ship near a disputed reef. The Philippines accused China of engaging in provocative actions, including harassment, obstruction, and risky manoeuvres.

This incident follows the Philippines’ previous claim that China used water cannons to impede three of its vessels. The South China Sea remains a focal point for territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, and other nations.

Specifically, China was accused by the Philippines of targeting civilian supply vessels at the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands on December 10, with one boat allegedly being “rammed” by a China Coast Guard ship. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea asserted that China caused “severe damage” to one boat's engine using a water cannon.

However, the China Coast Guard countered, accusing the Philippine boat of a deliberate collision and ignoring multiple warnings. Meanwhile, according to reports, a convoy of civilian boats, intending to deliver Christmas presents and provisions to Filipino fishermen and troops in the South China Sea, cancelled their mission due to persistent monitoring and “constant shadowing” by Chinese vessels.

Two days after the incident, INS Kadmatt docked at the Manila Port. “Strengthening ‘Bridges of Friendship’ across the oceans, Indian Navy’s indigenously built ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt, on a long-range deployment to key Indo-Pacific partner countries, arrived in Manila, Philippines on 12 Dec 23 to a warm welcome from the Philippines Navy (PN),” the Indian Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

"During the Operational Turnaround (OTR), the ship was engaged in various professional engagements with the PN. This included Calls by the Commanding Officer Cdr K Syam Kiran on the Deputy Commander Philippine Fleet, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges between both the Navies’ and Planning Conference held onboard Kadmatt for the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) scheduled on 13 Dec 23.”

On December 13, INS Kadmatt, which is currently on a long-range operational deployment in the West Philippine Sea, undertook a maritime partnership exercise with BRP Ramon Alcaraz, an offshore patrol vessel of the Philippine Navy.

What is worth mentioning is that this development comes after New Delhi and Manila agreed to heighten cooperation in defence and maritime cooperation during the visit of Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo to India in June this year.

“On defence cooperation, both ministers expressed keen interest to continue to work together in this sector, including through the regular or upgraded official level interaction among defense agencies, opening of the resident defence attache office in Manila, consideration of India’s offer for concessional line of credit to meet Philippines’ defence requirements, acquisition of naval assets, and expansion of training and joint exercises on maritime security and disaster response, among others,” a joint statement issued following a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manalo said.

“Acknowledging the growing importance of the maritime sector for both countries, both ministers welcomed the bilateral maritime dialogue and the increased cooperation on hydrography. Both ministers emphasised the utility of maritime domain awareness, and in this context called for early operationalisation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the White Shipping Agreement between the Indian Navy and the Philippines Coast Guard. They looked forward to the signing of the MoU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and Philippines Coast Guard.”

Then, in August this year, the Philippines rolled out its third National Security Policy (NSP) for the period 2023-2028 that stresses on “national sovereignty and territorial integrity” as a key point giving India a good opportunity to further boost its defence footprint in Southeast Asia in the face of China’s belligerence in the region.

The new policy released by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr identified the following as the country’s national security interests: national sovereignty and territorial integrity; political stability, peace, and public safety; economic strength and solidarity; ecological balance and climate change resiliency; national identity, harmony, and culture of excellence; cyber, information, and cognitive security; and regional and international peace and solidarity.

The Philippines is among those nations in Southeast Asia that have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. In 2016, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled that China violated the Philippines’ rights in the South China Sea, one of the busiest commercial shipping routes in the world. The court accused China of interfering with the Philippines' fishing and petroleum exploration, building artificial islands in the waters and failing to prevent Chinese fishermen from fishing in the zone. The tribunal held that fishermen from the Philippines had traditional fishing rights in Mis-chief Reef and Scarborough islands in the South China Sea and that China had interfered with these rights by restricting their access. The court held that Chinese law enforcement vessels unlawfully created a serious risk of collision when they physically obstructed Philippine vessels in the region.

India has been developing close defence relationships with the Philippines and a few other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members to defend their respective security interests from Chinese belligerent behaviour. According to Premesha Saha, Fellow in the Strategic Studies Programme in the Observer Research Foundation think tank, the countries of Southeast Asia are trying to diversify their defence partners.

“India is emerging as a strong defence and security partner,” Saha had told ETV Bharat soon after the release of the NSP. “This is a good opportunity for India to expand its defence ties with countries of that region. Relations between India and Southeast Asian nations are not limited to cultural and civilisational ties anymore.”

India’s interest in the South China Sea is driven by a combination of strategic, economic, and security considerations. While India is not a claimant to territorial disputes in the South China Sea, it has several reasons for maintaining a naval presence in the region.

The South China Sea is a crucial waterway for global trade, including a significant portion of India's trade. A naval presence in the region allows India to protect its sea lines of communication and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy resources. India, like other nations, is concerned about any potential disruption to regional stability and maritime security. By having a naval presence, India can contribute to maintaining peace and security in the area.

India has been strengthening its strategic partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including those with interests in the South China Sea. Engaging in naval activities in the region allows India to collaborate with like-minded nations and contribute to a rules-based order.

India has consistently advocated for freedom of navigation and over-flight in the South China Sea, emphasising the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means per international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Active naval presence reinforces India's commitment to these principles and helps in diplomatic engagement.

China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea has raised concerns among neighbouring countries and other stakeholders. India is part of the Quad that also comprises the US, Japan and Australia seeking to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that spreads from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.