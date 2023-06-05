Hyderabad: Former Pakistan army chief (retd) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been allegedly heckled while on a holiday trip with his wife in France with videos of the alleged incident going viral on social media, media reports said. In the video being widely shared on the Internet, a man can be seen shooting a video of Bajwa and his wife while they are sitting on the staircase of a building and abusing Bajwa in Pashto.

Bajwa's wife is seen checking her phone while Bajwa looks on as both put on their sunglasses. While the identification of the man shooting the video was unknown, reports said he was an Afghan national. In the video, Bajwa is seen warning the man that he was not the Army chief and warned the man not to shoot the video.

The former Pakistan chief also warns the man of handing him over to the police. But this does not bother the man, who dares him to hand over to the police. The man then abuses the former Pakistan Army chief as Bajwa and his wife smile. According to media reports, which translated the alleged Afghan national's commentary in the video, he is blaming the Pakistan Army for human rights violations, misconduct and aiding the Taliban in destroying Afghanistan.

Lt General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a career infantry officer belonging to the Baloch Regiment was appointed as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on November 26, 2016, by the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a period of three years. While former Pakistan PM Imran Khan extended Bajwa's tenure in 2019, relations between the two strained over a key military appointment in 2021.