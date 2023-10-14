Jerusalem : Under Indian government's Operation Ajay, a second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh accorded a warm welcome to them at the airport.

So far, about 447 Indian stranded nationals have been evacuated from the conflict-torn Israel and they were brought back to India under 'Operation Ajay'. The Indian government was continuing this evacuation operation in view of the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said today that the "flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv." This comes a day after 212 Indians were flown out amid Israel's raging conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. India launched 'Operation Ajay' on Thursday to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7, triggering fresh tension in the volatile region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel said on X today, that 'the second flight of #OperationAjay carrying 235 Indian nationals has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi. The flight of the second batch took off at 11.02 pm local time. The evacuation of Indian nationals will continue tomorrow as well, they said. "The Embassy has emailed the next lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight today. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the Indian Embassy posted the announcement on X.

It was on last Thursday that the first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens from Israel left the Ben Gurion airport carrying 211 Indians living in the war-battered region and brought them to the Indian capital on Friday morning. Under this evacuation operations, the passengers were being chosen on a "first come first serve" basis. All Indians need to register at the Indian mission's database. For this, the government of India is bearing the cost of their return.