Brussels : European Union leaders have failed to agree on a 50 billion ($55 billion) aid package for Ukraine and on the renegotiation of the EU budget, EU Council President Charles Michel said Thursday. The financial package could not be endorsed by all 27 leaders, who earlier Thursday agreed to open membership negotiations with Ukraine. The money is aimed at helping the war-torn country weather the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is badly counting on the funds to help its damaged economy survive in the coming year. Earlier on Thursday, the European Union decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a momentous moment and stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the backing for its membership aspirations and long faced obstinate opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

European Council President Charles Michel, who was chairing a Brussels summit of the EU's 27 leaders where the decision was made, called it a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent. Although the process between opening negotiations and Ukraine finally becoming a member could take many years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the agreement as a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe.

History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom, Zelenskyy said. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it also was a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin: It is a very clear message to Moscow. Us Europeans, we don't let go of Ukraine, he said. Orban said his opposition remained steadfast, but, with a unanimous decision required, he decided to let his right to oppose lapse because the 26 others were arguing so strongly in favor. Under EU rules, an abstention does not prevent a decision from being adopted.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because the summit negotiations were private, said Orban was momentarily absent from the room in a pre-agreed and constructive manner when the decision was made. Orban said he stepped aside since all of his counterparts were committed to putting Ukraine on the EU membership path, though their position did not change his mind.

Hungary's perspective is clear: Ukraine is not ready for us to begin negotiations on its EU membership. It's a completely illogical, irrational and improper decision he said. Others lauded Orban's gesture; they were preparing for a summit that some feared might spill over into an extra day Saturday. Certainly quicker than any of us expected, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

In fairness to Prime Minister Orban, he made his case, made it very strongly. He disagrees with this decision and he's not changing his opinion in that sense, but essentially decided not to use the veto power," Varadkar said. "I respect the fact that he he didn't do that, because it would have put us in a very difficult position as a European Union, the Irish leader added.