Islamabad: Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday clamped a ban on Holi celebrations in universities days after videos of Holi celebrations at the Quaid-i-Azam University went viral on social media.

The notice issued by the commission states, "It is advised that the HEIs may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning..."

"Such activities, the notice said, "portray a complete disconnect from the country's socio-cultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity." Earlier this month, viral videos on social media showed students of Quaid-i-Azam University playing with colours and celebrating Holi on campus. Apparently referring to the incident, the notice read, "This widely reported/publicized event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image."

According to an earlier media report in March, at least 15 Hindu students were injured after members of a radical Islamic student organisation stopped them from celebrating Holi at the Punjab University premises. “Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEls may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse," the statement added.

The viral video showed students of Quaid-i-Azam University, a public university in Islamabad, celebrating Holi on the campus on June 12. The event was reportedly held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university. A page named QAU News posted a video of the students dancing while playing Holi on June 12. “Holi celebrations in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad, Pakistan. Biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” the video was captioned.

The viral pictures and videos from the Holi celebration sparked controversy and also received diverse viewpoints on social media. While some saw it as a means to foster tolerance and acceptance, others raised concerns about the QAU administration and the Vice-Chancellor allowing such an event.