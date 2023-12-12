ENVOYS OF INDIA US AND TAIWAN CHAIR CYBERSECURITY WORKSHOP AHEAD OF POLLS IN 3 COUNTRIES IN 2024

New Delhi: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India in collaboration with the United States Embassy and the United Service Institution of India organised a workshop on collaboration on Cyber Security under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework(GCTF) on December 11 and 12.

It was conducted in a hybrid seminar cum interactive discussion format, covering core aspects of cybersecurity, information infrastructure, and processes needed to sustain the increasingly digital base of economic activity and development. The workshop was attended by key policymakers, technical specialists, and the private sector with an international background.

The opening remarks by DG BK Sharma of the United Service Institution of India (USI) highlighted the efforts being made by the USI and its Cyber Centre of Excellence in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation ambassador Baushuan Ger, Taiwan Representative to India stressed the need for collaborative efforts to counter the growing threat of cyber-related attacks.

Taiwan, India, and the US will have General Elections in 2024, cooperation on cyber threats among democratic and like-minded countries is crucial for our shared prosperity and security.

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, remarked that technological collaboration was essential to safeguard cyberspace in the US, India, and Taiwan and highly valued the semiconductor partnership with Taiwan and iCET with India. The former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Gen Rajesh Pant delivered the keynote address.

He pointed out the high risk of geopolitics on cyber security and the importance of supply chain friend shoring. Anshuman Tripathi, Member National Security Advisory Board, PMO spoke highly of the Taiwanese secure cyber system, US advanced technology, and abundant engineers from India. Close tri-partnership will be hugely beneficial for dealing with future challenges and opportunities.

The sessions focussed on Building a Sustainable Digital Economy based on AI and Dealing with Cyber Crime. Dr Chia-Mu Yu, of the National Institute of Cybersecurity, Ministry of Digital Affairs, Mr Jian-Lung Lin, Director of High-Tech Crime Center of the Taiwan Ministry of Interior Affairs spoke on mitigation measures for crime prevention and Mr Ming-Jen Wu of the Department of Communications and Cyber Resilience also spoke on safeguarding critical information infrastructure.

As India goes digital in almost all spheres of commercial and individual activity, the urgency to address cybercrime and the dark side of the digital world has risen in focus. Major General Pawan Anand, AVSM, said that this workshop under the GCTF framework is a stepping to larger collaborative frameworks required by like-minded state actors despite the borderless nature of cyberspace.