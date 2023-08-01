EMERGENCY EXTENSION IN MYANMAR AND IMPLICATIONS FOR INDIA

New Delhi: With the military junta in Myanmar extending the state of emergency in that country with effect from August 1, New Delhi has no option but to continue to engage with the current regime to bring about stability along India’s eastern border, especially in Manipur.

The announcement regarding the extension of the state of emergency by six more months was made on Monday by Acting President U Myint Swe. This is the fourth extension of the state of emergency and has further delayed the holding of elections in India’s eastern neighbour.

The state of emergency was declared on February 1, 2021, after a military coup deposed democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The military cited many irregularities in the 2020 elections in which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) emerged victorious. After the coup, the military initially said that fresh elections would be held a year later but then said that these will take place in August 2023.

After the coup, the Southeast Asian nation was ravaged by ferocious fighting between the military forces and ethnic armed organisations in various parts of the country including along the border with India.

“The extension of emergency was expected,” Rajiv Bhatia, former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, told ETV Bharat. “The military has recognized that it has not been able to bring order in the country.”

Bhatia described the situation in western Myanmar as very disturbed and said that there is a “remarkable coincidence” in what is happening there and what is happening in Manipur. He said that as of now there has been no internal dialogue in Myanmar to bring about peace.

The former Ambassador said that India has vital national interests at stake, which are jeopardized by instability in Myanmar. The adverse impact is more acute because of the ethnic clashes in Manipur. “India is seeking cooperation from the military government in Myanmar,” he said. “That is why our EAM met his Myanmar counterpart in Bangkok.”

Last month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Myanmar was a key area of focus during these meetings. Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was also present, accepted the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) formula crafted by ASEAN’s top leaders. Its five elements are: an immediate cessation of all violence, constructive dialogue for a peaceful solution, mediation by a special envoy of ASEAN, delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the stipulation that the ASEAN delegation would “meet with all parties concerned.”

After Jakarta, Jaishankar went to Bangkok, where he participated in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat. On the sidelines of the meetings in Bangkok, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister U Than Swe. According to Bhatia, the two sides shared their perspectives and concerns. This was the first political-level interaction between the two sides since the coup.

According to K. Yhome, Senior Fellow in the Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence, the military in Myanmar has been overstretched. “In the initial days after the coup, much of the conflict happened in Chin state and Sagain region (near the border with India),” Yhome said. “But currently the military is focusing on the eastern border with Thailand.”

According to Yhome, though there are a number of ethnic armed organisations operating in Myanmar, those in the north are much stronger than the rest. “To my mind, what the military will do is use this extension of emergency as an opportunity to cut a deal with the groups in the north,” he said. Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed reports, Suu Kyi has been shifted from jail to house arrest.

“If true, the (military’s) motivation is to utilize her to reopen the national dialogue,” Bhatia said. According to the latest update by the Myanmar state media on Tuesday, Suu Kyi, a Nobel Laureate, has been “pardoned” in five criminal cases, although she faces 14 more cases.

