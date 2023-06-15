Manila Philippines A deep earthquake shook part of the Philippines southwest of the capital on Thursday but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties The 62 magnitude morning earthquake was near Hukay and about 120 kilometers 75 miles below the surface according to the US Geological SurveyDeep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage Hukay is about 140 kilometers 87 miles from Manila The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries but its assessment was ongoingThe Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire an arc of seismic faults around the ocean Mayon Volcano the Philippines most active is currently erupting and though it has been gentle so far it has still forced some 18000 people to flee the area in the northeastern Albay province AP