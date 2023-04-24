Wellington New Zealand Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 72 magnitude earthquake on Monday the National Center for Seismology tweeted According to the NCS the earthquake occurred at 611 am Indian Standard Time Earthquake of Magnitude72 Occurred on 24042023 061152 IST Lat 2995 amp Long 17802 Depth 10 Km Location Kermadec Islands New Zealand National Center for Seismology tweeted According to the National Center for Seismology the latitude was 2995 and the Longitude was 17802 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New ZealandNo casualties have been reported so far Further details are awaited Earlier on Wednesday an earthquake of magnitude 46 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu Indonesia on Wednesday the United States Geological Survey USGS reported Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu The earthquake occurred at 040929 UTC0530 and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 488 km the USGS informed The earthquake s epicentre was 3891°S and 101714°E respectively With agency inputs