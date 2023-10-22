Kathmandu : A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 a.m. The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Although no causality was reported so far, there were landslides in various parts of the district, according to media reports. In the district, 90 km west of Kathmandu, 20 houses were destroyed and 75 houses were damaged in Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality 5 Kumaltari of the district. Former ward president Krishna Prasad Kapri said that the details of the damage caused by the earthquake are continuing.

In the same district, four tremors were felt within 29 minutes after the strong jolt that occurred at 7:39 a.m. Rajesh Adhikari, a local resident, said that due to the frequent aftershocks of earthquakes above magnitude 4, people stayed outside their houses. Information Officer of the District Police Office and Deputy Superintendent of Police Santulal Prasad Jaiswar said that detailed information on the broken houses is still being collected.

An aftershock measuring 4.3 magnitude occurred at 8.08 am followed by 4.3 at 8.28 am and 4.1 at 8.59 am, according to Earthquake Measurement Centre. The quake and continuous tremors triggered panic among people. Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.