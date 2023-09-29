Washington : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed global developments and laid the groundwork for a 2+2 meeting during his wide-ranging talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here, amid a simmering diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day official trip to Washington DC. This is the highest-level interaction between the two countries after the recent G-20 Summit in New Delhi. "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State @SecBlinken at State Department today. A wide ranging discussion, following up on PM @narendramodi's June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon," he posted on X on Friday.

New Delhi will host the fifth edition of India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Jaishankar announced on Thursday. Although he did not reveal the dates of the meeting, it is learnt that the ministerial dialogue would be held in the first half of November. The US delegation would be represented by Blinken along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian delegation.

I actually look forward to seeing you in Delhi for the 2+2, Jaishankar told Blinken, as the latter welcomed him at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department for the meeting. The last 2+2 ministerial was held in Washington DC on April 11. Started during the previous Trump administration, the first 2+2 ministerial was held in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.

"Focused discussion on India-US collaboration on critical and emerging tech and creating resilient supply chains at discussion convened by @USISPForum," Jaishankar said in another post on social media platform X. "Glad to know that India is the major talking point in corporate boardrooms. Our collaboration offers more possibilities with each passing day," he said.

The two sides remained tight-lipped about the direct or indirect implications of the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia early this year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India has rejected Canada's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

Secretary Blinken refused to respond to reporters' questions about the row. It's a pleasure to welcome my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, here to the State Department, back to Washington. We've had very good discussions over the last weeks of course at the G20, in New York at the General Assembly and I'm looking forward to pursuing them this afternoon, Blinken said welcoming Jaishankar at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

Both the top diplomats were smiling and in a cheerful mood as they appeared before the media at the Treaty Room of the State Department for a photo-op ahead of their bilateral meeting on Thursday. Good to be back here, and we, of course, had the prime minister here this summer. We thank the US for all the support at the G20 summit, Jaishankar said in his brief remarks. Soon thereafter, the two leaders headed for the bilateral meeting.