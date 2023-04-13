Kampala Uganda Forces who indulged in crossborder terrorism against India for decades now know this is a different India which will give them a reply External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said emphasising that today the country can meet its national security challenges posed by Pakistan and China Addressing the Indian community in Uganda on Wednesday Jaishankar spoke about the transformation of the country into a new IndiaSpeaking about the challenges India faces on its borders Jaishankar said Today people see a different India that is willing to stand up and India which will meet its national security challenges whether it is Uri or whether it is Balakot He was referring to the 2016 Uri attack by JaisheMohammed insurgents from Pakistan against an Indian Army brigade headquarters and the 2019 Balakot airstrike conducted by Indian warplanes in Balakot Pakistan against a terrorist training camp Today the forces which indulged in crossborder terrorism against India for decades and which India tolerated they now know this is a different India and this India will give them a reply he said He also spoke about the challenges on the border with China For the last three years in violation of the agreements the Chinese have brought large forces he saidToday the Indian military is deployed at great heights and in very tough conditions he saidThis situation is different from the past as Indian soldiers have now the full backing they have the right equipment and the infrastructure he said He acknowledged that more work has to be done to develop the infrastructure on the border with China as it has been neglected in the past This is a different India which will stand up for its interests and the world will recognise that he said Today he said India s policies are not impacted by any outside pressure It is a more independent India he saidToday India cannot be put under pressure by countries that will tell us where we should buy our oil and where we should not buy our oil This is an India which will do what is in the interest of its citizens its consumers he said India has been snapping Russian oil available at a discount after the West sanctioned Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine India continues to buy Russian oil in large quantitiesAlso read Chinese buildup close to Doklam plateau a grave security threat CongressRussia continued to be the single largest supplier of crude oil which is converted into petrol and diesel at refineries for a sixth straight month by supplying more than onethird of all oil India imported according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa He said some people felt bad when India joined the Quad In November 2017 India Japan the US and Australia gave shape to the longpending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the IndoPacific free of any influenceChina has been criticising the formation of the Quad grouping saying it was aimed at containing Beijing s rise China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its manmade islands in the past few years Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea But Vietnam Malaysia the Philippines Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims In the East China Sea China has territorial disputes with JapanThe South China Sea and the East China Sea are stated to be rich in minerals oil and other natural resources They are also vital to global trade Although the US lays no claims to the disputed waters it has challenged China s growing territorial claims in the South China Sea by deploying warships and fighter jets to assert freedom of navigation and overflight patrols in the strategically vital regionIn 2007 Jaishankar said Quad had come up but they bent to pressure and gave up But this time we are very clear that if the Quad is in global interest and is good for the world it is good for us he said adding India will do whatever is necessary for the global interest Jaishankar said today s India is an Atmanirbhar selfreliant country Atmanirbhar Bharat at the end of the day is actually a confidence that we are capable of many things We need a leader who gives us the confidence that we can realise that capability and who can give us the policies that will enable us to go in that direction and it is happening he saidThis is today a different India which will take positions which will be determined by India s national interest and that is very much that you can actually see in the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said This is also a caring India particularly for Indians abroad for Indians in a country like Uganda he added This is India which is producing vaccines for itself but which is also ready to share it with others he saidHe also how India helped during the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria Within 1 day on the Prime Minister s instruction we were able to send out a disaster relief team our military professionals were able to open a hospital in SyriaWe sent medicines in large quantities So this is an India which cares for the world and is prepared to put its capabilitiesSo this is an India which is there for the world and this is also what the world needs Jaishankar stressed He said that if people talk about the rise of India a large part of it is actually the hard work done by the Indian community abroad Agency inputsAlso read India rejects China s objection to Amit Shah s visit to Arunachal Pradesh