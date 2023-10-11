EAM JAISHANKAR MEETS SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT WICKREMESINGHE HOLDS EXTENSIVE DISCUSSIONS

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe here and held "extensive discussions" aimed at enhancing the relationship between the two neighbours. The minister, who is here to attend the 23rd Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), met with President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

"Called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe today evening in Colombo. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress in taking the India-Sri Lanka relationship forward across the many domains of our cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on platform X. During their meeting, they engaged in "extensive discussions aimed at enhancing the relationship" between India and Sri Lanka, the President's office said.

Additionally, three new bilateral agreements were signed to foster greater cooperation between the two countries, it added. Taking to X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to witness the exchange of agreements and inaugurate projects in presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening at President Secretariat." "These projects in social housing, community development and dairy sectors will improve the ease of living of Sri Lankans," he said. The minister said India and Sri Lanka also launched a logo celebrating the 75 Years of "our diplomatic relationship today".

Sharing the picture of the logo on X, he said, it "captures our deep historical, cultural and people to people bonds". Jaishankar arrived here Monday evening to attend the IORA Council of Ministers meeting - the highest decision-making body of IORA, the largest and pre-eminent organisation in the Indian Ocean Region with 23 members and 10 dialogue partners.