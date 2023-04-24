Kathmandu A Fly Dubai aircraft with nearly 150 people on board on Monday reported fire in one of its engines soon after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport here reports quoted airport sources as saying The aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and was trying to force land at the airport they saidFire engines were kept on alert at the airport according to sources However shortly afterward Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the situation was stable and the flight proceeded to its destination Fly Dubai flight 576 Boeing 737800 Kathmandu to Dubai is normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC 0959pm local time the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said The country Tourism Minister also issued an official statement on the matter Fly Dubai aircraft that reportedly caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport has now been flown to Dubai Nepal s Minister for Tourism saidEarlier in January this year Nepal witnessed a massive aviation tragedy after a plane making a 27minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport killing all 72 people aboard The accident occurred due to the failure of the propellers of both engines at the time of landingYeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft crashed in the morning hours of January 15 while heading from Kathmandu to Pokhara The crash claimed 72 lives including five Indians who were onboard the aircraft The deceased included four crew members as well