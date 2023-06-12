DEVELOPMENT MAJOR ISSUE OF GLOBAL SOUTH PM MODI AT G20 DEVELOPMENT MINISTERS MEET AT VARANASI

Varanasi Addressing the meeting of the development ministers of G20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that everyone should be backed and assisted in achieving sustainable development goals PM Modi addressed the ongoing G20 development ministers meeting in Varanasi through a video messageDuring his speech he raised the issue of the development needs of the countries belonging to the Global South and said that there is a need to ensure that no one is left behind Apart from this he also highlighted the topic of the democratization of data and recommended reforms in international financial institutionsDevelopment a major issue of Global SouthIt may be noted that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is chairing the ongoing Group of Development Ministers meeting in Varanasi which began on Sunday Addressing a gathering of over 200 delegates at the meeting PM Modi described development as a major issue of the Global SouthHe said that these countries have been affected the most due to covid There is a crisis of food oil and fertilizers The same geopolitical developments have also added to this concernNo one should be left behind in the Sustainable Development GoalsPM Modi further apprised of the collective responsibility and said that no one should be left behind in the Sustainable Development Goals The Prime Minister also raised the issue of increasing debt burden and changes in global financial institutions He noted that efforts must be comprehensive inclusive fair and sustainable and that everyone must invest towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals Kashi is the heritage of India s diversity Prime Minister Modi an MP from Kashi addressed Varanasi as an ancient vibrant city and the mother of democracy He said that Kashi has been the centre of knowledge discussion dialogue culture and spirituality for centuries It covers the heritage of India s diversity and people from all over the country come here He asked the visitors to visit Kashi and take advantage of the Ganga Aarti not just be confined to the meetingsG20 countries should study aspirational districts in IndiaReferring to the scheme related to aspirational districts in India and its benefits he said that due to our efforts these districts have now become catalysts in the development of the country He asked the G20 countries to study itEmpowered people using technologyPM Modi also said that people have been empowered by using technology in India India is also ready to share its experience in this regard with the allied countries Highlighting the issue of the growing data divide he hoped that the discussion held in the meeting would lead to effective steps related to Data for Discourse Data for Development and Data for Delivery in developing countriesThe Prime Minister drew attention to women s empowerment in India and said that it is not only about women s participation but also about giving them leadership in development In today s time women are setting the agenda of development and he therefore urged countries to adopt a transformative plan