DESPITE ECONOMY REOPENING CHINESE YOUTH FACING HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT

New Delhi: Young people in China, particularly those between 16-24 years, appear to be having a hard time despite the reopening of the economy after a deadly Covid wave that hit the country from November 2022 to January 2023 when the country abandoned its zero Covid policy due to social unrest.

It is true that it is not only Chinese youth that are having a tough time due to Covid induced economic shock but the prolonged nature of Covid restrictions in China appears to have aggravated existing labour market weakness in the country.

According to the latest data, since the reopening of the economy in January this year, the unemployment rate for those aged 16-24 has been on the rise as it rose by 3.7 per cent to 20.4% in April this year. This phenomenon has puzzled economists and labour market experts as the reopening of economic activity should have led to a decline in unemployment.

An analysis of the data suggests that on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the recent run-up has been longer and steeper than surges associated with previous Covid lockdowns in China, suggesting that more structural changes, relating to hiring requirements and frictional factors relating to workforce participation rates may be at play.

“In post-pandemic China, high youth unemployment is both a social and an economic risk,” said Louise Loo, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics. Citing some empirical research, Louise Loo said that this age group was one of the bigger spenders by demography on items such as rent, clothing, transport, and entertainment and cultural services.

“So, if this cohort's income growth is curtailed, the longevity of China’s service-led consumption recovery may also run into substantial headwinds,” she said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat. According to Loo, the budget constraints for this spending class are made all the starker by data on household transfers of incomes, beyond intergenerational transfers to include other sources like claims, gifts, and pensions, which hasn't shown any discernible uptick in recent quarters, either.

Youth unemployment goes beyond pandemic

According to the researchers at the economic think tank, youth unemployment is not just a pandemic story. Part of the unemployment problem is frictional in nature, which will ease naturally with time. For example, early in the pandemic in 2020, China's Ministry of Education ordered universities to expand the number of master's candidates by 189,000, an increase of 25%, to ease unemployment.

With graduate coursework typically encompassing two or three years of study, most of the graduates benefiting from the enrolment drive should logically be seeking employment this year. Louise Loo said therefore it is likely that considering seasonalities associated with the academic calendar, the youth unemployment is unlikely to have peaked.

Chinese youth overqualified for existing jobs!

According to the researchers at Oxford Economics, the added implication is that this likely means that in the absence of a structural upgrade in the labour force, youths are more likely to be overqualified for existing jobs in the labour market. “This may underlie rising social dissent, which we noted in our regional data preview earlier this month,” Louse Loo said.

Cyclical problem

According to economists at the think tank, China's current youth unemployment problem is also cyclical in nature. The collapse in services output during the pandemic meant that youth employment – of which around 37% can be attributed to related sectors – was disproportionately hit.

Service sector employment slow to catch up

Available data across the other countries that reopened their economies early such as South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan, suggest that even as services GDP surged on reopening, services employment had been much, much slower to recover. This slow employment catchup has not been the case in the other sectors of their economies such as manufacturing and construction sectors.

Regulatory hurdles also to be blamed

China's youth unemployment is also more than a pandemic-induced story. Structurally, the wave of regulatory tightening in 2020-2021 focused on private enterprises in the education, technology, and property sectors. This meant that in the absence of regulatory clarity, companies may have been less inclined to hire inexperienced labour.

Louise Loo says anecdotal evidence supports this. For instance, Chinese technology giants Huawei, ByteDance, Meituan, and Tencent have to varying degrees curtailed graduate hiring programmes over the past year. “The so-called new industries, however, show better promise. We define these as sectors earmarked for advancement in China's longer-term economic plans. They include advanced hardware and electrical components, among others,” noted the economist.

Push for higher education unlikely to benefit fresh graduates

According to researchers, with production already surging ahead of nationwide industrial output, employment demand is likely to pick up - particularly in the areas of semiconductor production and advanced manufacturing. But it's not clear if fresh graduates will benefit from this trend compared to more skilled workers.

While the 2020 state-driven push for higher education enrolment had focused on the related new industry disciplines of clinical medicine, public health, integrated circuit design, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence, most of these sectors have not traditionally been big employers of young graduates.

