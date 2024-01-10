DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH MEETS UK FOREIGN MINISTER IN LONDON TO STRENGTHEN DEF BILATERAL TIES

London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and held "insightful deliberations" with him on boosting bilateral ties and deepening cooperation between both the countries. Singh, who arrived in London on Monday, has held a series of engagements besides bilateral talks with his British counterpart Grant Shapps.

"Insightful deliberations with the UK Foreign Secretary, Mr. David Cameron on boosting India-UK ties and deepening cooperation between both the countries," Singh said in a post on X. Earlier on Wednesday, Singh co-chaired a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his British counterpart Shapps here.