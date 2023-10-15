Gaza/Jerusalem: Day 9 of the Israel-Palestine war and the situation in Gaza continues to remain grim with 2,329 Palestinians killed since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks.

That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians killed in Hamas's October 7 assault. This is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Here are the updates from Day 9 so far

Israeli forces announce 3-hour evacuation window for Gazans

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has announced a three-hour window for citizens of Gaza to evacuate from northern Gaza. They said close to 1.1 million people living in the region can use the evacuation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The IDF has said that no military activity will take place in the area, for the duration. This comes about a week after Israel announced a blockade around north Gaza, cutting off food, water, electricity, medical supplies and other essentials including electricity.

"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza. Your safety and that of your families matters. Please follow our instructions and head southward. Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families," IDF wrote in the post on X, sharing the map of the 'safe' passage.

The Israeli Forces are preparing for a coordinated attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die if supplies run out

Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die if hospitals packed with wounded people run out of fuel and basic supplies, as civilians struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas' deadly attack last week.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel.

Hezbollah strikes Israel

Israel is fending off attacks by the Hezbollah in Lebanon. On Sunday, a missile fired from south Lebanon hit the Israeli village of Shutla on its northern border, killing one and injuring three, reports said. The Israeli army has said that it is retaliating.

After the IDF said that it struck a target in southern Lebanon belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, it said that they had thwarted a “terrorist cell” that sought to enter Israeli territory from Lebanon, a CNBC report reads. The Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israel, citing solidarity with the Palestinian people.