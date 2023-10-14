Hyderabad/ New Delhi/ Jerusalem/ Tel Aviv: Israel’s military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza’s people out through the southern border with Egypt.

Suffering in Gaza has been rising dramatically, with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine and the territory's only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Israel on Friday, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The war has claimed at least 3,200 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7.

Currently:

1. People are scrambling to evacuate northern Gaza even as Hamas told Palestinians to stay home

2. No decision on a ground offensive has been announced, although Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border

3. An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing one and wounding six

4. The war has claimed at least 3,200 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7

5. United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has assured Israel: “We have your back”

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

Israel must give residents more time to evacuate Gaza, EU official says

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Saturday that the Israeli military needs to give more time for 1 million people to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of any military action. Josep Borrell, speaking to news media during a visit to China, welcomed the warning to evacuate but said the tight time frame could create a humanitarian crisis given the lack of shelters and transportation.

South Korean and other Asian nationals evacuate from Israel

A South Korean military plane evacuating 220 South Korean and other Asian nationals from Israel has departed Tel Aviv and was expected to land in South Korea later Saturday, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said. No South Korean casualties have so far been reported from the violence in Israel and Gaza.

16 Palestinians killed in West Bank, Health Ministry says

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 16 Palestinians killed Friday in the occupied West Bank, bringing to 51 the total number of West Bank Palestinians killed since Hamas waged its brutal assault on Israel last Saturday. The United Nations says attacks by Israeli settlers have surged there since the Hamas assault.

Relatives of abducted Israelis plead for world's help

Relatives of Israelis abducted during Hamas militants' attack last weekend pleaded at the U.N. on Friday for the world's help getting their loved ones home. Speaking by video from Israel, Yoni Asher told diplomats at an Israel-organized event that he hasn't slept or eaten since his wife and two small daughters vanished Saturday while visiting his mother-in-law in the country's south.

Hamas fighters took 150 hostages during Saturday's surprise assault. Alana Zeitchik said a half-dozen of her cousins were snatched from a kibbutz. They were known to be alive as of Friday morning, she said.

Biden says addressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a priority

President Joe Biden said Friday that it's a priority of his administration to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Biden said he's directed his team to work with the governments in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations and the United Nations to surge humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war.

UN Security Council meeting behind closed door

The U.N. Security Council still hasn't found a collective voice on the Israel-Hamas war after meeting behind closed doors Friday for the second time in five days. Russia is proposing a "humanitarian cease-fire," which could be a tough sell as Israel is expected to undertake a ground offensive against the Hamas militants who rule Gaza and launched a brutal surprise attack on Israel last weekend.

Syria calls on world to stop Israel's 'crimes' against Palestinians

Syria's president on Friday called on countries of the world to stand together to stop "the crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people." Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip since the militant group Hamas launched a bloody incursion into the country's south on Saturday, killing hundreds.

Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas, says Gaza offensive in early stages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas as the army prepares for an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu delivered the threat in a nationally televised address late Friday. Israel has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes since Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented cross-border attack last Saturday, killing over 1,300 people in a brutal rampage. Early Friday, Israel ordered half of Gaza's population to evacuate their homes.

UN agency shifts operations but some staying in the North

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has shifted its Gaza center of operations and some staffers to the territory's south, but many of the world body's 13,000 Gaza workers have chosen to remain in the north to continue helping people there, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Friday. The world body earlier warned of "devastating humanitarian consequences" after the Israeli military told the entire population of northern Gaza to leave.

Pro-Palestinian students briefly clash with police at rally in Rome

A few hundred pro-Palestinian students clashed briefly with police in Rome on Friday as they tried to detour from a rally route that had been approved by authorities. Helmeted police, using shields and batons, pushed back the surging students near Sapienza University when the protesters, many waving or clutching Palestinian flags, tried to head toward a rally being held by right-wing students, Italian news outlets reported.

70 people killed in Israeli airstrike on convoys fleeing Gaza City, Hamas press office says

Hamas officials say 70 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on convoys fleeing Gaza City. Hamas' media office says the cars were struck in three places as they headed south from Gaza City. It was not immediately clear who the target of the airstrikes was, or whether militants were among the passengers. The army ordered residents to evacuate the city early Friday ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Israeli military launches drone at Hezbollah targets