Tel Aviv: Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.

Israel was also evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in the southern city of Khan Younis, where civilians had been told to seek safety amid Israel's bombardment of areas closer to the Israeli border.

The U.N. secretary general is at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza trying to find a way to get badly needed aid into the enclave. The war, which is in its 14th day on Friday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that 4,137 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,000 others wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

Currently:

1. Israel says Hamas has released two U.S. hostages who had been held in Gaza for two weeks.

2. U.S. President Joe Biden meets with European leaders to assure them the U.S. can deliver wartime aid to Ukraine and Israel.

3. Israel says it wants to eradicate Hamas and other resistance fighters in Gaza Strip but doesn't plan to take responsibility for the besieged region after the war.

4. Thousands have been displaced from Lebanese border towns.

5. Demonstrations have erupted in cities worldwide to protest the war.

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

Biden thinks Hamas attack linked to efforts on Israel-Saudi relations

President Joe Biden said he thinks Hamas' initial attack on Israel was tied in part to efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, an initiative that Biden was trying to bring to fruition. "They knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," the U.S. president said Friday, speaking at a fundraiser.

Iran-backed militias warn US forces to leave or face more attacks

A group of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said U.S. forces "must leave immediately" or their bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region will continue to come under attack. Militant groups have launched rocket and drone attacks in recent days against U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, most of which were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The group has said the attacks are retaliation for Washington's support of Israel and a warning not to intervene in the Israel-Hamas war.

Egypt official says aid trucks entered Rafah crossing but haven't passed into Gaza strip

An Egypt official said two aid-packed trucks entered the Egyptian side of the border crossing early Saturday, but that they have not passed through into the Gaza Strip. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not briefed to speak with the media. Israel announced Wednesday that aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt, via the Rafah crossing, but the border into the besieged territory has remained closed. Egypt says the crossing has been damaged by Israeli air strikes.

Nobel laureates' petition urges Hamas to free child hostages

A petition signed by 86 Nobel peace laureates demands that Hamas release all children taken hostage, saying holding them in captivity "constitutes a war crime, a grievous offense against humanity itself." The petition noted that the Geneva Convention on safeguarding civilians in war mentions children 19 times, stressing that the "current plight of the kidnapped children far exceeds any scenario envisioned by the accord."

France says Gaza hospital blast likely caused by misfired Palestinian rocket

French military intelligence assesses that the most probable hypothesis for the explosion at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital was that it was caused by a Palestinian rocket that was carrying an explosive charge of about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) that possibly misfired. Several rockets in the arsenal of Palestinian militant group Hamas carry explosive charges of about that weight, include an Iranian-made rocket and another that is Palestinian-made, said a senior French military intelligence official.

US man hails the release of his daughter and ex-wife who were held by Hamas

A man whose Chicago-area daughter and former wife were abducted by Hamas in southern Israel says he has spoken to his daughter since her release and he believes she will be home soon.

“She’s doing good. She’s doing very good,” Uri Raanan, who is based in the Chicago suburb of Bannockburn, said Friday. “I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.”

Israeli PM says effort continues to bring all hostages home

Israel says it continues to push for the release of civilians taken hostage by Hamas during a raid on southern Israel almost two weeks ago. Hamas militants took more than 200 hostages during its Oct. 7 raid. Hamas released two of those hostages, a woman and her teenage daughter from the United States, on Friday.

UN chief works to reopen Rafah crossing and ensure sufficient fuel for aid deliveries

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is working with Egypt, Israel, the United States and others to ease an impasse that is preventing aid from entering Gaza. The priority is to make sure humanitarian aid deliveries are sustained, "with a meaningful number of trucks approved each day to cross" from Egypt into Gaza at the Rafah crossing, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Friday. And the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, must have sufficient fuel to distribute humanitarian aid, Haq said.

Blinken says US pushing hard for other hostages' freedom

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he welcomes the release of the two hostages and shared in the families' relief but noted there are many more captives, including children and elderly people. Speaking to reporters Friday, Blinken said he and President Joe Biden had been able to speak with the families of some of the hostages during their trips to the Middle East.

US President celebrates release of 2 Americans taken hostage by Hamas

President Joe Biden is celebrating the release of a Chicago-area woman and her teenage daughter who had been visiting Israel when they were taken hostage by Hamas militants Oct. 7. The Israeli military said Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, were released to the Israeli military Friday. Hamas said the Qatari government was instrumental in securing their release.

Israel says Hamas has released two US hostages