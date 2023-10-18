Gaza/ Tel Aviv: A massive explosion at a hospital in Gaza City killed hundreds of people Wednesday, Hamas said, after intensifying bombardments near towns in southern Gaza rattled civilians where Israel had ordered them to take refuge. Hamas attributed the blast to an Israeli airstrike, but the Israeli military said it was not involved and the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Hamas' military wing also said an Israeli airstrike on a refuge camp killed a top Hamas commander. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out. The U.S. hoped to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden headed to the region, but a planned summit in Jordan was postponed.

Aid workers warned that life in Gaza was near complete collapse because of the Israeli siege that followed a Hamas attack on Israel. The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

Currently:

1. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike hit a hospital in Gaza City, killing at least 500 people. Israeli authorities have denied involvement in the explosion and say it was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

2. U.S. President Joe Biden departed for a visit to Israel on Wednesday. But a planned four-way summit in Jordan has been postponed.

3. A senior Palestinian official said earlier that he would not participate in the now-scrapped talks with Biden, citing the blast at the hospital in Gaza City.

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

US Treasury official warns over Hamas funding

A Treasury official said the U.S. IS renewing plans to pursue Hamas funding streams and called on allies and the private sector to do the same or "be prepared to suffer the consequences." "We cannot, and we will not, tolerate money flowing through the international system for Hamas' terrorist activity," said Brian Nelson, under secretary for terrorism and illicit finance, at an anti-money laundering conference.

Western Intelligence leaders wary of potential fallout in their countries

Leaders of Western intelligence services said they are attuned to the potential fallout in their home countries of the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel. Representatives from intelligence agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia — a coalition known as the "Five Eyes" — convened in California to discuss Chinese economic espionage. But the meeting unfolded against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East.

Arab countries at UN demand immediate Cease-Fire

The 22 Arab countries at the United Nations joined in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza following the devastating explosion and fire at a Gaza City hospital. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said Arab Group members are "outraged by this massacre" and also united in demanding the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and preventing "forcible displacement" of Palestinians.

Biden 'outraged and deeply saddened' by Gaza City Hospital blast

U.S. President Joe Biden said he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted." Biden said he spoke "immediately" after hearing the news with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and "directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened." He is to visit Israel on Wednesday, but a meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan has been postponed following the destruction at the hospital.

Islamic Jihad group denies responsibility for hospital blast

The Palestinain Islamic Jihad group denied Israel's claim that it was behind the deadly blast at Al-Ahli hospital. It accused Israel of "trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed." "The accusations promoted by the enemy are baseless," Islamic Jihad said, adding that the group "does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military centers or weapons stores."

Grief, Condemnation after Hundreds killed at Gaza hospital

Expressions of condemnation and grief are pouring in after hundreds of people were killed in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital that Hamas attributed to an Israeli airstrike but the Israeli military said was caused by a misfired militant rocket. Countries such as Syria and Saudi Arabia blamed Israel for the blast, with Libya's Foreign Ministry accusing Israel of "war crimes and genocide" in the Gaza Strip. Iraq declared three days of mourning, and there were protests there and in Lebanon.

Israel denies involvement in bombing of Gaza city hospital

The Israeli military says it had no involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital and that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike caused the blast, which killed some 500 people, many of whom had sought shelter from an ongoing Israeli offensive. The Israeli military, however, said Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital.

Videos and photos capture scenes at Gaza city hospitals

A chaotic scene unfolded at Al Shifa hospital Tuesday night as Palestinians injured in a blast at another hospital in Gaza City arrived for treatment. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike killed at least 500 people at al-Ahli Hospital. Israeli authorities denied involvement, saying the explosion was caused by a militant rocket.

Photos purportedly taken at al-Ahli Hospital shared widely on social media showed fire engulfing the building, with bodies scattered among the wreckage. Those photos could not be independently verified.

Residents line up to collect scant water supplies in Gaza

Palestinians desperate for water lined up to fill bottles and large jugs Tuesday at a desalination plant in Gaza. Children and men took turns using a hose in Nusairat to fill containers that they hauled away using bicycles, a wheelchair and a cart pulled by a donkey. Ismael Al-Hafi said people are rationing the water they can find and wait two or three days to clean themselves.

