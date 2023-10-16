Hyderabad/New Delhi/Jerusalem/ Tel Aviv: More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week, ahead of the expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly attack. The enclave's food and water supplies are dwindling, and its hospitals are warning that they are on the verge of collapse.

Israeli forces, supported by U.S. warships, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighbourhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

Currently:

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

Flight of 130 Thai evacuees arrives from Israel

A Thai Air Force plane carrying 130 evacuees from Israel arrived early Monday in Bangkok. The evacuation flight on an Airbus A340, carrying 127 men, two women and a girl, was the first of a planned six flights by Thailand’s air force. Small batches of evacuees had previously arrived on commercial flights. As of Saturday, 7,058 Thais in Israel had registered for voluntary repatriation, while 83 indicated their intention to remain in Israel, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

Canada confirms death of fifth citizen

The Canadian government has confirmed the death of a fifth citizen in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants. Separately, Canadians in the besieged Gaza Strip still have no way to get out. Global Affairs Canada says three other Canadians who were in Israel when the attacks happened Oct. 7 are still missing. Officials did not provide details of the fifth person who died or those who are missing, citing privacy considerations.

UN says Gaza- without water, food or medicine- is being strangled

The U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency says Gaza “is being strangled” and the number of people seeking shelter at their schools and facilities in the south of the territory is overwhelming. At least 1 million people were forced to flee their homes in the previous week. At least 400,000 displaced people are crammed into UNRWA schools and buildings, and most are not equipped as emergency shelters. Conditions are unsanitary and appalling. Most of the agency’s 13,000 staff in the Gaza Strip are now displaced or out of their homes, said Lazzarini.

US State Department says 30 Americans killed in Israel; 13 missing

The U.S. State Department says the number of Americans killed since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas has risen to 30. “At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 30 U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," the State Department said in a statement released Sunday. The U.S. is also aware of 13 missing citizens and has been in contact with their families.

UN Chief warns of disaster; pleads for water, food and medicine for Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Sunday that the Middle East is “on the verge of the abyss” and repeated his entreaties for Hamas to release hostages and for Israel to allow humanitarian aid and workers into besieged Gaza. He said the U.N. has food, water, fuel and medical and other supplies stockpiled in Egypt, Jordan, the West Bank and Israel, ready to be mobilized to Gaza if it can be done safely. The goods can be dispatched within hours, he said.

Cross-border attacks intensify between Israel and Lebanon

An Israeli drone fired two missiles late Sunday evening at a hill west of the town of Kfar Kila in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported. There were no casualties reported in the strikes, which hit near a Lebanese army centre. The Israeli army said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had hit Hezbollah targets but did not specify what they were.

Cross-border clashes between armed factions in Lebanon and Israel intensified Sunday, with Hezbollah firing rockets and Israeli forces responding with shelling. The Israeli army also reported a shooting at one of its border posts. The fighting has killed at least one person on the Israeli side and wounded several on both sides of the border.

US Senate to prepare package of wartime aid to Israel

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that he would work with Senate Republicans in the coming weeks to assemble a “generous” package of wartime aid for Israel. Schumer, a Democrat who is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S., said he openly wept when he heard from the families of people taken hostage by Hamas. The group of senators also met with Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz, who have formed a wartime Cabinet.

FBI notes increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim communities

FBI officials say they’ve noticed an increase in threatening rhetoric targeting both the Jewish and Muslim communities in the week since the brutal Hamas attacks in Israel. Director Chris Wray said on a call with reporters Sunday that the FBI is moving quickly to mitigate the threats and that the FBI does not discount the possibility that Hamas and other groups could exploit the conflict in the Middle East to call for or plot attacks in the United States.

France says 19 of its citizens were killed in Hamas attack on Israel; 13 missing may be held hostage