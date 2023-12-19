Hyderabad: Dismissing the reports of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's death, his close aide Chhota Shakeel said that the don is '1000 per cent fit and healthy', according to sources. Confirming the well-being of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan, Chhota Shakeel has said that he is saying this after having visited the don in the neighbouring country.

Shakeel further further dismissed the death rumours as baseless, saying that they were being spread deliberately with malicious intent from time to time. His clarifications came amidst a viral frenzy unleashed on social media in both India and Pakistan that New Delhi's most wanted underworld gangster was poisoned to death in Pakistan's Karachi.

Meanwhile, reports emerged quoting Indian intelligence sources that Dawood Ibrahim is alive and healthy. However, no agency from Pakistan has provided any inputs on this so far. The social media was full of unverified reports till yesterday on Dawood Ibrahim's fatal poisoning and hospitalisation. Posts made by a YouTuber made the rumours surrounding the gangster's death go viral.