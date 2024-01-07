COUNTING FOR BANGLADESH POLLS BEGIN SHEIKH HASINA SET TO RETURN

Hyderabad/Dhaka: The counting for the Bangladesh polls started after voting ended at 4 pm on Sunday. The voting for the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, which started at 8.00 am local time across 42,000 polling centres for 299 parliamentary seats, ended at 4.00 pm.

The Election Commission said that the counting of votes has begun. The polls were marred by sporadic incidents of violence, clashes, and rigging. With the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotting the polls, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set for her fourth straight term in office.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,970 candidates are in the poll fray. For one seat, the election will be held later because of the death of an independent candidate.The candidates include 1,534 from political parties and 436 independents

Awami League leader Zillur Rahman was found dead near a polling centre in Munshiganj on Sunday morning. Rahman was a supporter of AL nominated candidate from Munshiganj-3 Mrinal Kanti Das.

Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Aslam Khan said the body was recovered but there were no reports of violence from the polling centre. Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between opposition BNP men and police in Chattogram's Chandgaon area.

The BNP men, who were staging demonstrations by blocking the road with burning tyres threw stones at police personnel who retaliated, police said.