Washington: E-commerce giant Amazon CEO Andy Jassy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his maiden State Visit to the US on Friday committed to invest 26 billion dollars in India by 2030. Amazon pledged to digitise 10 million small businesses and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025.

Taking to Twitter, Jassy said, "Productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally."

India is a crucial market for Amazon, where it has invested over $6.5 billion in e-commerce in the last decade. In May this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, announced plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

This investment will contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore ($23.3 billion) to India's total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. The new investment followed AWS's investment of Rs 30,900 crore ($3.7 billion) between 2016-2022, which will bring AWS's total investment in India to Rs 1,36,500 crore ($16.4 billion) by 2030.

Also read: US Vice President Kamala Harris hosts luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

AWS has two data centre infrastructure regions in India the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022.

Also read: PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India