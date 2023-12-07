CHINA UNVEILS DESIGN FOR NUCLEAR POWERED CONTAINER SHIP

Beijing: China has unveiled a conceptual design to build what could potentially become the world's largest nuclear-powered container ship, official media here reported on Thursday. According to the design, the vessel, which is yet to be named, will be powered by molten salt reactors and will have the capacity to carry 24,000 standard containers.

The conceptual design is made by China State Shipbuilding Corp's Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. The ship's design has got an Approval in Principle certificate from the DNV, one of the world's leading classification societies, state-run China Daily reported. "Shipbuilders around the world have been under huge pressure from shipping businesses, investors, and environmentalists to find cleaner fuel solutions. It is only natural for us to consider nuclear power," it quoted an official as saying.