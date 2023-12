CHINA TO PROVIDE CONSULAR PROTECTION TO VIVO EMPLOYEES HELD IN INDIA SAYS FIRMLY BACKS RIGHTS OF ITS BUSINESS

Beijing: China on Monday said it will provide consular protection and assistance to the arrested employees working for China's smartphone maker Vivo in India and expressed its firm backing to the Chinese business in protecting their lawful rights and interests. The Enforcement Directorate last week arrested three vivo-India executives in connection with its money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone maker and some others.

Asked for her reaction to the arrests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here on Monday that China is closely following the issue. The Chinese embassy and consulates in India will continue to provide consular protection and assistance to the individuals concerned in accordance with the law, she said.

The Chinese government firmly supports Chinese businesses in safeguarding their lawful rights and interests. We hope that India will fully recognise the mutually beneficial nature of the business cooperation between our two countries and provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment, she said.