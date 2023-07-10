CHINA SIX KILLED ONE INJURED IN STAB ATTACK IN KINDERGARTEN

Hyderabad: Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China's south-eastern Guangdong province, BBC reported quoting police. As per the report, police said they have arrested a 25-year-old man with the surname Wu in Lianjiang town.

According to a spokeswoman for the city government, the victims include three children, a teacher and two parents. The attack happened on Monday at 7.40 am local time. The suspect was arrested at 8 am and the police have termed this a case of "intentional assault".

BBC quoting a storeowner who works near the kindergarten said the entire neighbourhood has been sealed. The attack has sparked widespread conversation across Chinese social media platforms, with many users responding in shock, it said.

Violent crimes are rare in China. However, in the recent years, the country has been witnessing a spate of knife attacks, including several in schools. Earlier in August last year, a knife-wielding assailant stormed a kindergarten in the south-eastern Jiangxi province, killing three people and wounding six others, the report said.

In April 2021, two children were killed while 16 others were injured in a mass stabbing incident reported in Beiliu City, in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. In October 2018, 14 children sustained injuries after a knife toting assailant attacked them at their kindergarten in Chongqing, south-west China. After the April 2021 dastardly attack, the education ministry also mandated emergency evacuation drills in schools, it stated.