New Delhi: Reacting sharply to the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370,China has said it has “never recognized the so-called union territory of Ladakh set up unilaterally and illegally by India”. "China has never recognized the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh set up unilaterally and illegally by India. India’s domestic judicial verdict does not change the fact that the western section of the China-India border has always belonged to China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said, in response to a question on the SC's verdict, on Wednesday in Beijing.

The Supreme Court on Dec 11 upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile J&K state. The Article 370 was abrogated by the BJP led Centre on Aug 5, 2019. Earlier this week, after the SC's judgment, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China's position is “consistent and clear” that "It (Kashmir) is a dispute between India and Pakistan and should be properly addressed through peaceful means according to UNSC resolutions and relevant bilateral agreements”.

"Relevant parties need to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultations and safeguard peace and stability in the region", the Chinese spokesperson said. The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 Dec, unanimously upheld the central government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court also directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as holding elections to the assembly by September 30 next year. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, too criticized the verdict saying, “International law doesn’t recognize India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

The judicial endorsement has no legal value”. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday also expressed concern about the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370. The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected the OIC’s statement. “That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA however did not comment on China’s remarks yet.