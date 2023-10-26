CHINA AND THE US APPEAR TO RESTART MILITARY TALKS DESPITE DISPUTES OVER TAIWAN AND SOUTH CHINA SEA

Beijing: China and the United States appear to be restarting dialogue between their militaries, despite continuing disputes over Beijing's claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea. Chinese reports, as yet not confirmed by Washington, say the US will send a Department of Defense official to attend a Chinese Defense Ministry international gathering that aims to discuss international security cooperation and raise China's status as a global power.

China attaches great importance to the development of military-to-military relations between China and the United States, ministry spokesperson Col. Wu Xian said at a briefing on Thursday. China froze military exchanges after then-speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi last August visited self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

China's annual Xiangshan Forum is scheduled for October 29-31. As we see it, the ranks of the personnel taking part in the exchanges are not the most important. What is more important are the contents of the exchanges, Wu said. The comments came as China's top diplomat Wang Yi departed for Washington to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

That follows a series of high-level visits from the United States to China in recent months. In the latest sign of thawing ties, Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leader of the ruling Communist Party, in Beijing in June. China had attributed its refusal to restart military communications to sanctions imposed by Washington, including a refusal to allow former defense minister Li Shangfu to visit the US.

However, on Tuesday China announced the removal of Li as defense minister without giving any explanation or naming a replacement. In answer to a reporter's question on Li's removal, Wu said: I suggest you pay attention to the release of authoritative information. Former foreign minister Qin Gang was also removed from office this year under circumstances that the government has yet to explain.

China's highly opaque political system lends itself to heavy speculation around the reasons why officials are removed, mostly focusing on possible corruption, political differences or violations of an unwritten code of personal conduct. China on Thursday also released video it said showed a close encounter between the Chinese navy and the USS Ralph Johnson, claiming the American destroyer harassed the navy's latest-generation type 052 destroyer Guilin while it was undergoing routine training in the South China Sea on August 19.