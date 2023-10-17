Karachi: A child was killed and eight others injured on Tuesday when a hand grenade exploded in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. According to police, a group of children belonging to a religious seminary were playing with the hand grenade when it exploded in the Zarchain area of Wadh city.

The injured were immediately transported to a local hospital. Police and law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a detailed investigation. "This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Militants and separatists leave behind or drop such dangerous explosives and when children find them they end up being killed or injured, Wadh DSP Abdul Manaf said.