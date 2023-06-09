Islamabad Pakistan s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is set to unveil on Friday Rs 145 trillion annual budget for 202324 that includes a staggering 66 per cent hike in the discretionary budget of parliamentarians a decision that might push the cashstrapped country towards a looming default due to shrinking foreign reservesPakistan government on Wednesday approved a 66 per cent increase in the discretionary budget of parliamentarians reaching a record Rs 116 billion for the outgoing fiscal year reported the Express Tribune newspaper The draft budget which is the last by the Shebaz Sharif government before elections later this year involves about Rs 6 trillion deficit gap which the government would try to fill through different means including external financing The total outlay of the budget is expected to be Rs 145 trillion The government employees are likely to receive a boost of 30 per cent in their ad hoc relief allowances as well as a 20 per cent hike in pensions Dar has declared a 35 per cent GDP growth target for the next year The Express Tribune reported that the budget carries a proposal of imposing new taxes worth Rs 700 billionIt has also been suggested that the medical and conveyance allowance of government employees should be increased by 100 per cent The fiscal deficit target has been set at 77 per cent of the GDP A revenue collection target of Rs 92 trillion has been estimated The Federal Board of Revenue FBR will be assigned a target of generating revenue at Rs 28 trillion 55 per cent of which will be transferred to the provincesThe federal government plans to spend a sum of Rs 950 billion on development An amount of Rs 200 billion will be spent on launching new projects under the publicprivate partnership mode The total provincial development budget has been allocated at Rs 155 trillion A sum of Rs 18 trillion has been proposed for defenceBesides the FBR will be expected to collect an additional amount of Rs 19 trillion in the upcoming fiscal year Pakistan s budget is being keenly watched as the government is caught between the painful fiscal adjustment reforms agenda set by the International Monetary Fund IMF and to make room for any relief to the people ahead of a national election scheduled for early November the paper reported The report also points out that the government seems to be neglecting the revival of the International Monetary Fund IMF programme the report said It is spending money in complete breach of the understanding reached with the IMF in February this year which aimed to restrict the primary deficit to just 05 per cent of the GDP it saidFor the outgoing fiscal year the federal budget deficit is now projected to be around Rs 64 trillion or 81 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product GDP surpassing the target of Rs 45 trillion The government had initially allocated Rs 70 billion for parliamentarians schemes in the current fiscal year a sum that has proven insufficient due to competing demands for additional funds by the 13 coalition parties With the recent approval the total allocation for such schemes has been increased to Rs 116 billion for the outgoing fiscal year reflecting a twothirds increase of Rs 46 billion PTI