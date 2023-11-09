CASE FILED AGAINST INDIAN NATIONAL FOR CAUSING LOSS OF MILLIONS OF NEPALI RUPEES TO GOVERNMENT

Kathmandu: A corruption case was filed against an Indian national for forging documents to take ownership of a piece of land owned by the Nepal government and causing a loss of more than NRs 54 million to the exchequer, an official said on Thursday. A case was filed against Anup Mehra at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) demanding NRs. 55.42 million on Thursday.

Mehra is accused of amassing property by selling a piece of land owned by the Nepal government by forging documents and causing a loss of more than NR 54 million to the government, according to Bhola Dahal, a spokesperson at the CIAA. Mehra had also influenced the then chief of the Land Reform Office, Nawalparasi, to prepare a fake document in his favour and take ownership of the land, which he later on sold to a third party.