Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday said that Canada was committed to combatting terrorism and dismissed the notion that his government is soft on Khalistan supporters and terrorists in the country.

His remarks came in response to recent concerns raised by India over the increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. During a press conference, Trudeau addressed a question regarding a controversial parade float that depicted the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will," he said.

Trudeau acknowledged the diversity of Canada and the importance of freedom of expression, but he emphasized that the government remains steadfast in opposing violence and extremism in all its forms. He stated, "We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have, but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms."

India has asked the Canadian authorities to take appropriate measures in view of planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8. Canada, in turn, has assured India of the safety of its diplomats and condemned the provocative pro-Khalistani posters, labelling them as "unacceptable." Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reiterated Canada's commitment to the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats and emphasized that the actions of a few individuals do not represent the entire community or Canada as a whole.

