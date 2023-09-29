New Delhi: In a major development over India-Canada dispute, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday raised the killing of Sikh Separatist with EAM Jaishankar during their meeting on Thursday in Washington DC.

According to sources, Blinken has urged India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation of Nijjar's murder, which has sparked a diplomatic spat between the two countries. Taking to X ( formerly Twitter) Jaishankar said, "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Sec Blinken at the State Department today.

A wide-ranging discussion, following up on PM Narendra Modi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork for our 2+2 meeting very soon".

On 28 Sept, Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau told the press in Quebec that he was confident that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the case of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder during talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar later in the day.

His remarks come amid the strained diplomatic ties between the two countries. Trudeau claimed that his government had credible allegations that Indian government agents may be linked to Nijjar's killing. When asked if Blinken would bring up the issue with Jaishankar Trudeau said, "The Americans will certainly discuss this matter with the Indian government."