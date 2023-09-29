CANADA HAS GIVEN OPERATING SPACE TO EXTREMISTS FOR POLITICAL COMPULSION JAISHANKAR

New Delhi: EAM Jaishankar on Friday confirmed that the issue of Nijjar Singh was discussed with Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while asserting that Canada has given operating space to extremists for political compulsion. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan earlier on Thursday, said he spoke about the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada and noted that Canada's attitude towards terrorism has been permissive.

"This has been an issue of great, friction for many years with Canada. But in the last few years, it has come back, very much into play, because of what we consider to be a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists, extremists, who openly advocate violence. And they have been given operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics," he said during a conversation at Hudson Institute in Washington DC.

He further pointed out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had initially levelled allegations privately and then publicly from the House of Commons while asserting that India, too, replied to the allegations in the same manner. It is pertinent to note that Trudeau while addressing the Canadian Parliament last week, alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau claimed that Ottawa has provided evidence to New Delhi. Furthermore, he reiterated that if Ottawa had any proof or specific information, New Delhi was very keen to look into it.

"If he (PM Trudeau) had, or his government had anything relevant and specific they would like us to look into, we were open to looking at it. Now, that's where that conversation is at this point," added Jaishankar.

Ottawa has become a hub of organised crime from India and added this has now mixed with human trafficking, secessionism, violence and terrorism, he said, adding, "The Canadian attitude has been permissive towards terrorists and extremists. They have been given operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics. Today I am in a situation where my diplomats are unsafe going to the embassy or the consulate in Canada. They are publicly intimidated. That has compelled me to suspend Visa operation".

Jaishankar further underscored that Canada has allowed extremists, who were involved in anti-India activities. Notably, his comments came in the backdrop of recent death threats given by Khalistani terrorists to Indian diplomats in Ottawa.