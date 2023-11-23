CAMEMBERT CHEESE ROW WHY A EU VOTE ON PACKAGING REGULATION AGITATED FRANCE

Brussels (AP): The row over a proposed regulation to do away with wooden packaging of France's legendary Camembert cheese ended on a sweet note on Wednesday with the 27-nation European Union vote on waste management exempting the world-famous product. What is Camembert cheese and why the proposed legislation caused an uproar in France?

The EU vote that agitated France: On Wednesday, legislators at the European Parliament voted on streamlining and optimizing waste management throughout the 27-nation bloc. The regulation states that by 2030 all waste should be recyclable. But in the run-up to the vote, French cheese producers smelled foul saying that the wording of the proposed legislation hinted that the EU would render illegal the wooden packaging of Camembert.

The producers consider the disc-shaped wooden boxed essential for the final weeks of ripening and, eventually, sale. Jean-Paul Garraud, a member of the European Parliament for France's far right Rassemblement National was quoted as saying, "It is a matter of common sense. Don't touch our Camemberts!” The EU had to finally give in as the final vote over the regulations on waste management exempted the Camembert cheese.

Why Camembert in wooden boxes only? The French cheese producers have argued that if the cheese is forced to be cradled into an alternative packaging other than wood, say plastic, it would loose its essential flavour and texture. They said that the wooden boxes ensure aeration of the cheese, which if packed in plastic, will turn sweaty and flabby.

The legend of Camembert cheese: The popular French cheese is named after a village in the country's Normandy region and dates back to the 18th century. Reports said the wooden packaging of the cheese accounts for 2000 jobs in France and 45 firms would have been hit had the EU voted to ban the wooden packaging of Camembert. It is said that even Gen.

Charles de Gaulle, French World War II hero and later president of the nation, knew all about the cheese issue. "How do you want to run a country that has 246 kinds of cheese," he was once quoted as complaining. The center-right European People's Party, the biggest group in the European Parliament with a traditional farming electorate and penchant for heritage protection, came to the defense of the wooden boxes for Camembert and other cheeses.

"Our French cheeses are loved all over the world. But who can imagine a Camembert or a Mont d'Or without its wooden strapping? Packaging them in plastic would be a gustatory and environmental aberration," said French MEP Laurence Sailliet. "Europe must know how to protect the environment, but never to the detriment of the specific characteristics of its member states," she added.

The British used anti-EU food foment to the extreme in the years leading up to Brexit, with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then still a Brussels journalist, leading the tabloid assault with stories that the EU would insist that bananas would have to be straight and eliminate beloved British biscuits.

It helped turn the United Kingdom against the EU, and voters decided in a referendum to leave.

France is very far from that stage, but Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said Tuesday the EU would make sure that the raw-milk specialized non-industrial Camemberts — those that have a controlled designation of origin — will be exempt from any regulation. The vote on Wednesday will include such an exemption.